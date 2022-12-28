Heartland Votes

Child less two years old killed in Hickman fire

According to the Hickman Fire Department, a 21-month-old child was killed in the fire.
According to the Hickman Fire Department, a 21-month-old child was killed in the fire.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - A total of 21 firefighters were called to the scene of 1112 Walker Ave. in Hickman on Christmas Eve at 9:33 p.m.

The crew involved firefighters from Hickman Fire Department and the Fulton County Fire/Rescue.

According to the Hickman Fire Department, a 21-month-old child was killed in the fire.

Seven occupants had managed to escape the residence, though fire teams were told when they arrived that an infant child was in the house.

Firefighters attempted to enter the residence from the front and rear but weren’t able to get inside.

The metal roof had begun to implode.

Equipment would then be called in to remove the roof to get into the building.

Temperatures were in the low teens at the time crews responded.

They would remain on scene fighting the fire for seven hours.

It’s believed that the fire was caused by an electrical problem, since the power had been glitching throughout the day and eventually quit working.

The occupants then tried to heat the house with a Kerosene heater and cooking stove.

The Hickman Fire Department received assistance from Fulton County Fire/Rescue, Hickman Police Department, Kenn-Tenn Ambulance, Fulton County Coroners Office and Ky State Fire Marshall Office.

