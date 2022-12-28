Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27.

Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m.

No one was injured.

No suspects have been identified yet.

Droege said the investigation is ongoing.

