Heartland Votes

Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake

boat sinks at table rock marina
boat sinks at table rock marina(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Some boat owners are having a winter wake-up call.

The recent arctic blast burned a hole in some pocketbooks of boaters paying thousands in towing and repairs.

Here is a photo of one of the sunken boats from Tuesday:

table rock lake
table rock lake(ky3)

Captain Andrew with Tow Boat U.S. spent Tuesday coming to the rescue of boat owners.

“We just got done towing a boat we had raised last night,” said Captain Andrew. “We are out and about making sure marinas don’t have leaning boats or one sitting low.”

Andrew says when it becomes too cold to ski or fish, drain all the antifreeze and excess water from your boat, secure covers, and unhook your batteries. If you are a boat owner having the right insurance is key.

“People will get insurance and think they are good, but when the worst extreme happens, it only covers hitting another boat,” said Captain Andrew. “You need to make sure you have salvage and recovery insurance, not just a basic plan.”

Andrew explains how the days after the cold can devastate your boat.

“When the water goes up in the intake strainers for the motors, they freeze,” said Captain Andrew. “When the boat thaws, that’s when the stringers that broke start to leak.”

Stocking up on essential tools and products is key for winterization, like antifreeze, motor oil, fuel stabilizer, and oil filter. If you fall victim to the weather, don’t try fixing it yourself.

“It’s so much easier to have somebody do it, and then you know it’s done, and the liability is not on you,” said Captain Andrew.

