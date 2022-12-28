Heartland Votes

Black Business Expo 2023 coming to Carbondale

By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An expo by the Black Chamber of Commerce and NAACP SIUC is coming to Carbondale.

The Black Business Expo 2023 will feature more than 50 vendors, a fashion show, entertainment, music and door prizes.

The event will be held Feb. 4, 2023.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois, Carbondale, Ill, 62901.

For more information, call 618-525-2676.

