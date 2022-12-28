Benton KY Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks car after fleeing custody

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the courts.

The Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision at the intersection of W. 5th street and Ash Street.

The crash involved four vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the driver had fled on foot.

A 16-year-old was found and taken into custody a few minutes later at a store.

The suspect allegedly escaped custody of the courts and fled to Fivestar at 5th and Main Street and stole a vehicle.

The driver would accelerate away and then run a red light, causing the collision with three other vehicles.

The suspect was charged with:

Escape 3rd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree (Police Officer)

TBUT Auto over $10,000

Leaving the Scene of Accident with Serious Physical Injury

Leaving the Scene of Accident- Failure to Render Aid

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.