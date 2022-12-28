7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The list of candidates for the Cape Girardeau District 63 School Board election next year is finalized.
Filing closed Tuesday, December 27 at 5 p.m.
Those who filed are: Jared Ritter, Missy Phegley, Kim Swartz, Roy Diamond Jr., Casey Cook, Sommer McCauley and Byron D. Bonner.
The election is April 4, 2023.
