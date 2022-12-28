Heartland Votes

7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board

The list of candidates for the Cape Girardeau District 63 School Board election next year is finalized.
By Tom English
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The list of candidates for the Cape Girardeau District 63 School Board election next year is finalized.

Filing closed Tuesday, December 27 at 5 p.m.

Those who filed are: Jared Ritter, Missy Phegley, Kim Swartz, Roy Diamond Jr., Casey Cook, Sommer McCauley and Byron D. Bonner.

The election is April 4, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the...
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Crews battle early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Toddler killed in Christmas Eve fire
Toddler killed in Christmas Eve fire
Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody
Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody