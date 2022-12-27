Heartland Votes

Very slick roads reported in Graves County

The Graves County Sheriff's Office said this photo shows how slick KY 94 is between Cuba and...
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said this photo shows how slick KY 94 is between Cuba and Pilot Oak.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers throughout the Heartland are urged to use extreme caution Tuesday.

Roads are icy and temperatures are not are helping.

It is not expected to get above freezing until later in the afternoon, and then dip back down below the freezing mark.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports there are very slick roads in their area.

They shared a picture on their Facebook page showing how dangerous the situation is between Cuba and Pilot Oak on KY 94.

The photo shows what appears to be an ice covered road with a pickup truck on its top and a car off in a snow covered ditch.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt, but they are urging drivers to be careful if they have to travel.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec....
First Alert: More snow showers likely by late afternoon, evening
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties is under investigation.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Latest News

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash...
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
KY Secretary of State: Voter registration continues to grow post general election
KYTC says a multiple-vehicle crash is impacting traffic along Interstate 24 in Livingston...
Multi-vehicle crash impacting I-24 traffic in Livingston County
Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and...
Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire