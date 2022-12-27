Very slick roads reported in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers throughout the Heartland are urged to use extreme caution Tuesday.

Roads are icy and temperatures are not are helping.

It is not expected to get above freezing until later in the afternoon, and then dip back down below the freezing mark.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports there are very slick roads in their area.

They shared a picture on their Facebook page showing how dangerous the situation is between Cuba and Pilot Oak on KY 94.

The photo shows what appears to be an ice covered road with a pickup truck on its top and a car off in a snow covered ditch.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt, but they are urging drivers to be careful if they have to travel.

