Towing services on call during slick wintry conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is still here in the Heartland.

While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road.

Matt Seyer says he’s answering 30-40 calls a day at his towing and auto business since the winter storm hit this holiday weekend.

While visiting with him for 10 minutes today, the phone rang 8 different times.

He tells me most calls are of people being stranded.

Seyer says he wants people to understand keeping your car’s maintenance regularly checked can prevent you from ending up stranded in the cold.

”It’s best for the customer because less likely car breaking down and lasting longer if it’s maintained, maintained is really important,” Seyer said.

He says a lot of customers are calling because their car won’t start.

Seyer says most issues can be avoided by regularly maintaining your vehicle, to prepare for these chilly conditions.

