Heartland Votes

Towing services on call during slick wintry conditions

While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road.
By Jeffrey Bullard and Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is still here in the Heartland.

While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road.

Matt Seyer says he’s answering 30-40 calls a day at his towing and auto business since the winter storm hit this holiday weekend.

While visiting with him for 10 minutes today, the phone rang 8 different times.

He tells me most calls are of people being stranded.

Seyer says he wants people to understand keeping your car’s maintenance regularly checked can prevent you from ending up stranded in the cold.

”It’s best for the customer because less likely car breaking down and lasting longer if it’s maintained, maintained is really important,” Seyer said.

He says a lot of customers are calling because their car won’t start.

Seyer says most issues can be avoided by regularly maintaining your vehicle, to prepare for these chilly conditions.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec....
First Alert: More snow showers likely by late afternoon, evening
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
KYTC crews are treating roadways after another round of snow.
KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways
A series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties is under investigation.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Latest News

A few residents were evacuated for a short period of time till they could verify it was a...
Pipes burst at Legends Cape Girardeau apartments
While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles...
Busy time for towing services
3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County
3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County
Tips for what to do with your Christmas tree
Tips for what to do with your Christmas tree