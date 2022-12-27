Heartland Votes

SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday.

According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.

“We know everyone’s excited to see what their in-laws got them for Christmas, but this seems a bit excessive. Thankfully, nobody was injured,” said Troop F on Twitter.

Authorities also recommend driving safely and be careful because certain roads are still covered in snow and ice.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec....
First Alert: More snow showers likely by late afternoon, evening
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties is under investigation.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to five weather-related crashes on Interstate 55 in...
MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes on I-55 Monday night
It is less than a month and a half from recreational marijuana being sold in the state of...
Missouri still fine-tuning recreational marijuana rules
While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles...
Towing services on call during slick wintry conditions
A few residents were evacuated for a short period of time till they could verify it was a...
Legends Cape Girardeau briefly evacuated after pipes burst, flooding hallways
While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles...
Busy time for towing services