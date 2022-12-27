Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 4:49 a.m. approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Marston.
As of 5:30 a.m., no one has reported feeling the quake.
