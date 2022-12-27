Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 4:49 a.m. approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Marston.

As of 5:30 a.m., no one has reported feeling the quake.

For more information on the quake, click here for the USGS website.

