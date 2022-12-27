Heartland Votes

Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 4:49 a.m. approximately 3.5...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 4:49 a.m. approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Marston on Tuesday, Dec. 27.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 4:49 a.m. approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Marston.

As of 5:30 a.m., no one has reported feeling the quake.

For more information on the quake, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec....
First Alert: More snow showers likely by late afternoon, evening
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties is under investigation.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Light snow early this evening
Mostly light snow is moving through the Heartland from west to east this morning.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Merry Christmas Heartland. Light snow likely Late tonight early Monday.