Heartland Votes

Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge

A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the...
A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager.(Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager.

Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.

Dyersburg Police said when officers arrived they spotted a 14-year-old boy, who started running away from the scene.

The officers ran after him and caught up with him near Caleb Drive.

The teen was taken into custody.

This is when officers learned he was a runaway from Sikeston.

Police said when the teen was searched officers found a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, suspected marijuana and a purse containing a correctional officer’s badge.

The teen was arrested and booked into a detention center on unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession of marijuana and evading arrest charges.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

