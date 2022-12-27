Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville.

The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m.

An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from several departments were brought in to help with the fire.

Besides the cold, one of the challenges was a lack of a water supply in the immediate area.

No word on if the home was occupied.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze to prevent it from spreading.

The house is just a few feet from another home and a church building.

We are working to learn the cause of the fire.

In addition to crews with the Carterville Fire Department, firefighters from Herrin, Marion and Williamson County Fire Protection District all responded.

Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. (Source: KFVS/Mike Snuffer)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.