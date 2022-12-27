Multi-vehicle crash impacting I-24 traffic in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is reporting a multiple-vehicle crash is impacting traffic along Interstate 24 near the KY 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 and the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 interchange.

KYTC says I-24 westbound is block and eastbound traffic is down to one lane.

Westbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 40. Drivers should follow U.S. 62 westbound to return to I-24 at the Calvert City exit 27 interchange.

Traffic is expected to be impacted through 10 a.m.

