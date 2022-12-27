Much warmer and breezy tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We will see clear skies this evening and cold temperatures with readings falling into the middle to upper 20s before midnight. Southerly winds will increase after midnight allowing for temperatures to warm. Most areas will be in the lower to middle 30s by 8AM.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Winds will be out of the south 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

