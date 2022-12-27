Heartland Votes

Much warmer and breezy tomorrow

First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 12/27/22
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We will see clear skies this evening and cold temperatures with readings falling into the middle to upper 20s before midnight. Southerly winds will increase after midnight allowing for temperatures to warm. Most areas will be in the lower to middle 30s by 8AM.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Winds will be out of the south 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec....
First Alert: More snow showers likely by late afternoon, evening
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties is under investigation.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 12/27/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 12/27/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/27/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/27/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 12/27
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 12/27