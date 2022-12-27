MSHP responding to five weather-related crashes on I-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is responding to five crashes related to the weather.

This is as of the 9 o’clock hour Monday evening.

Sgt. Clark Parrott said I-55 has been shutdown at times due to the crashes, and it could be again as the clearing process continues.

No word yet on injuries or fatalities.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

