KY Secretary of State: Voter registration continues to grow post general election

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams(WAVE)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s top election official says voter registration continues to grow across the state even after the November election.

In a news release, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced since November, nearly 11,100 new voters have registered. Meanwhile, more than 7,000 were removed from voter registration rolls due to death, convictions, and moves out of state, among other reasons.

Going by party, Republican registrants account for 45.5 percent of the electorate with 1,633,890 voters. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters, or 0.28 percent. Democratic registrants account for 44.6 percent of the electorate, with 1,603,358 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters, or 0.24 percent. Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.9 percent of the electorate, with 356,983 voters. “Other” registration increased by 3,338 voters, or 0.94 percent.

Adams also reminded potential voters if they would like to update their political party affiliation in order to be eligible to vote in the May primary election that needs to be done by December 31st.

