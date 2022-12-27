KSP: Correctional officer injured in gang attack
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating an attack on a correctional officer at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County.
Troopers were called to the facility at 8:45 a.m. on Christmas.
According to KSP’s preliminary investigation, five inmates reportedly organized a gang attack on a correctional officer using a weapon in a common area of the prison.
The officer suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The extent of the officer’s injuries has not been revealed.
KSP said their investigation continues and when it is complete it will be presented to a Lyon County Grand Jury.
