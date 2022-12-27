Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Icy roadways this morning....but a warming trend is on the horizon!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
One more cold day for the area before a large-scale pattern shift brings a warmer but wetter pattern starting Wednesday.     Snow and ice-covered roadways are likely this morning following yesterday’s weather.   But as we go through the day,  partial sunshine and highs near or slightly above freezing should result in some melting.  Of course the resulting slush will refreeze tonight, with temps dipping back slightly below freezing through Wednesday morning.   Tomorrow (Wednesday) will bring mostly sunny skies and warmer temps,  but with a very chilly breeze.   High temps will likely stay a bit below model numbers due to the lingering ice and snow cover.

The second half of the week and into next week will feature strong and occasionally active southwest flow aloft,  keeping temps well above normal but also bringing periods of rain.  Right now the best chances of rain look to be from Thursday night through the day on Saturday.  Things could get pretty muddy with 1 or 2 inches of rain expected.  We look to get a break from the rain on Sunday and Monday, before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms about Tuesday of next week.  Will have to watch that system for a severe storm threat.

