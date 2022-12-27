Heartland Votes

First Alert: Black ice possible during morning commute; warming trend on the way

https://news.wsu.edu/news/2017/12/19/weathercatch-black-ice-mystery-how-it-formed-when-roads-look...
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it, whether driving, bicycling or walking.(Washington State University)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Extra time and caution are advised during the morning commute. Black ice is a concern following yesterday’s snow and below freezing temperatures overnight.

Some melting will occur through the day as clouds decrease slightly and temps rise slightly above freezing.

Any melting will refreeze tonight when temps dip back slightly below freezing through Wednesday morning.

A warming trend arrives Wednesday, but it comes with a rainy pattern.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warmer temps, but there will be a very chilly breeze.

By Thursday and into next week, temps will be well above normal, ranging in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain chances also arrive Thursday night through the day on Saturday.

It could get very soggy with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

We look to get a break from the rain New Year’s Day and Monday before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec....
First Alert: More snow showers likely by late afternoon, evening
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties is under investigation.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Light snow early this evening
Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec....
First Alert: More snow showers likely by late afternoon, evening
Mostly light snow is moving through the Heartland from west to east this morning.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook