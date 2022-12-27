First Alert: Black ice possible during morning commute; warming trend on the way

(KFVS) - Extra time and caution are advised during the morning commute. Black ice is a concern following yesterday’s snow and below freezing temperatures overnight.

Some melting will occur through the day as clouds decrease slightly and temps rise slightly above freezing.

Any melting will refreeze tonight when temps dip back slightly below freezing through Wednesday morning.

A warming trend arrives Wednesday, but it comes with a rainy pattern.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warmer temps, but there will be a very chilly breeze.

By Thursday and into next week, temps will be well above normal, ranging in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain chances also arrive Thursday night through the day on Saturday.

It could get very soggy with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

We look to get a break from the rain New Year’s Day and Monday before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms Tuesday of next week.

