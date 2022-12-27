Crews responding to crash involving buggy
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy.
The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection.
KYTC says KY 80 is down to one lane in this area and could remain so until 12 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.