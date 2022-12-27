Heartland Votes

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash...
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy in Graves County.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy.

The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection.

KYTC says KY 80 is down to one lane in this area and could remain so until 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec....
First Alert: More snow showers likely by late afternoon, evening
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties is under investigation.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Latest News

The Graves County Sheriff's Office said this photo shows how slick KY 94 is between Cuba and...
Very slick roads reported in Graves County
KYTC says a multiple-vehicle crash is impacting traffic along Interstate 24 in Livingston...
Multi-vehicle crash impacting I-24 traffic in Livingston County
Traffic on North Kingshighway Street is moving cautiously Tuesday morning. Black ice remains a...
Cape Girardeau Police urge drivers to stay home because of slick roadways
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to five weather-related crashes on Interstate 55 in...
MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes on I-55 Monday night