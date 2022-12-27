Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Police urge drivers to stay home because of slick roadways

Traffic on North Kingshighway Street is moving cautiously Tuesday morning. Black ice remains a...
Traffic on North Kingshighway Street is moving cautiously Tuesday morning. Black ice remains a travel concern.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling Tuesday morning, December 27 because of icy conditions.

Police say the roadways are dangerous.

Within two hours during the morning commute, officers responded to six weather-related crashes.

Police said streets throughout the city are very slick, despite the efforts of city crews treating roadways.

They are advising everyone to stay off the roads, but if travel is necessary drivers should be careful, take it slow and to wear their seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec....
First Alert: More snow showers likely by late afternoon, evening
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties is under investigation.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Latest News

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash...
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said this photo shows how slick KY 94 is between Cuba and...
Very slick roads reported in Graves County
KYTC says a multiple-vehicle crash is impacting traffic along Interstate 24 in Livingston...
Multi-vehicle crash impacting I-24 traffic in Livingston County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to five weather-related crashes on Interstate 55 in...
MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes on I-55 Monday night