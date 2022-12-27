Cape Girardeau Police urge drivers to stay home because of slick roadways

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling Tuesday morning, December 27 because of icy conditions.

Police say the roadways are dangerous.

Within two hours during the morning commute, officers responded to six weather-related crashes.

Police said streets throughout the city are very slick, despite the efforts of city crews treating roadways.

They are advising everyone to stay off the roads, but if travel is necessary drivers should be careful, take it slow and to wear their seatbelt.

