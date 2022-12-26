Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in Christopher, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, 37-year-old Jeffery Brown, of Christopher, was found with a stab wound inside of a home on the 200 block of West 15th Street.

Brown was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

ISP said Christopher Police officers were called to the home at 4:30 p.m. on Christmas to a report of a family domestic dispute.

Details surrounding the stabbing of Brown are not being released at this time.

Christopher Police requested ISP to investigate the deadly stabbing.

ISP said their inquiries are ongoing.

