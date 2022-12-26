Recycling your Christmas trees and holiday decor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you’re ready to take down your Christmas tree and decorations, whether they’re artificial or the real thing, you’ll want to consider options for how to dispose of them.

Springfield Environmental Services is encouraging making sustainable choices. They offer these tips:

There are several options available in Springfield that allow you to recycle or repurpose your real tree and decorations while also giving back to the local community.

Recycling options for live trees:

Springfield residents are reminded that live Christmas trees are not accepted at Missouri landfills; however, live trees will be accepted for recycling at the following locations:

The City of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center (3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline) will accept residential Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and other organic decorations for no charge between Dec. 27, 2022, and Jan. 27, 2023. All other times of the year the standard fee schedule will apply. The facility is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, and national holidays. Trees are NOT accepted at the Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine recycling centers.

Trees will be ground into wood chip mulch, available for purchase at the YRC and Lone Pine recycling centers. Please remember to remove all tree stands, decorations, wiring and twine. No flocked trees are accepted. For more information, call 864-1905.

Bass Pro Shops will accept live trees at 1938 S. Campbell Avenue, across the street from the main store entrance, between noon and 6 p.m., daily, Dec. 26 - 31. A $10 per tree donation is recommended, benefiting projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow.

Please remove tree stands and all decorations. No flocked trees accepted. Trees will be used to provide structure and habitat for fish at Table Rock Lake. For more information, contact Bass Pro Communications at 873-4567 or press@basspro.com.

Hansen’s Greenwaste (3341 S. Farm Road 107, Brookline) will accept residential Christmas trees for no fee, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 27, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023. After Jan. 31, a $5 fee per tree will apply. Please remove all tree stands, decorations and plastic bags. No flocked or artificial trees accepted. Call 877-8733 for more information.

Wickman’s Gardens (1345 S. Fort Avenue) will accept live Christmas trees beginning Dec. 27 for a $5 donation. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the The Kitchen. Live cut trees only. No Flocked or artificial trees accepted. Remove tree stands, all decorations and plastic bags. For more information, call 862-3707.

Options for artificial trees, holiday decor and string lights:

Artificial trees and holiday decor in usable condition are accepted for free at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore (2410 S. Scenic Ave.) as well as Missouri Council of the Blind Thrift Stores (2713 N. Kansas Expy.) during normal business hours only.

Trees in poor condition may also be disposed of at the Springfield Sanitary Landfill.

String lights can be recycled for no charge at the following locations:

Computer Recycling Center 528 N. Prince Lane - 417-866-2588Fee: None

Complete Electronics Recycling 2935 W. Chestnut Expy - 417-864-4415Fee: None

Lowe’s 1850 E. Primrose St. location only – 417-889-1980A recycling can labeled “Christmas Lights” is located in the cart corral in the front of the store. Fee: None

All Metal Recycling 3340 W. Division - 417-862-0011Fee: None (Pay 10 cents/lb.)Subject to change.

Commercial Metals Company 634 E. Phelps - 417-862-0548Fee: None (Pay 30 cents /lb.)Subject to change.

Household holiday recyclables:

The following holiday items are accepted at the Lone Pine (3020 S. Lone Pine Ave.), Franklin Avenue (731 N. Franklin Ave.) and Yardwaste Recycling Center (3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline) facilities open Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m:

Paper - Wrapping paper, wrapping tissue paper, greeting cards and paper decor with no foil or glitter are accepted.

Paperboard gift boxes and wrapping paper tubes are accepted. These technically qualify as paper, so please deposit in the paper bin.

Corrugated cardboard boxes are accepted. Please flatten to save space.

Plastic, glass & aluminum beverage containers from your holiday parties. Please rinse out first.

Plastic food containers and metal cans from your holiday meal prep. Must be rinsed and free of food. No need to remove lids or labels. Aluminum pans from your Turkey or casseroles are NOT accepted. No plastic bags please!

