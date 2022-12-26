Heartland Votes

Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

A series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties is under investigation.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale.

The sheriff’s office believes the acts may have been committed by the same person or persons.

No injuries have been reported.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich stated on Facebook that the shootings appear to be targeted, but no cause for alarm.

Sheriff Diederich is asking the public to stay vigilant.

Anyone with information about the Christmas Eve shootings is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

The shootings are being investigated by the Herrin, Marion, and Carbondale Police Departments, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Williamson County Major Case Squad.

