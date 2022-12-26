Heartland Votes

Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park

Pipe burst in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park
Pipe burst in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

Public Information Manager Nicolette Brennan says the team is hoping to fix it without impact to customers.

Customers should all still have water as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday

If water pressure gets too low, a boil water advisory will be issued.

If anyone loses pressure, they’re asked to call the city’s after-hours line at 573-334-6747.

