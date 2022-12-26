Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

Public Information Manager Nicolette Brennan says the team is hoping to fix it without impact to customers.

Customers should all still have water as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday

If water pressure gets too low, a boil water advisory will be issued.

If anyone loses pressure, they’re asked to call the city’s after-hours line at 573-334-6747.

