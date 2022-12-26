Heartland Votes

Pemiscot County under boil water advisory

boil water notice
boil water notice(Pexels.com)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Pemiscot County is under a boil water advisory after the winter weather has led to multiple water leaks, such as in Hayti, Mo.

In the morning of Christmas Day, the county was put into a boil water advisory. According to the Hayti Heights City Hall Facebook page, the cause was due to extremely low temperatures causing Pemiscot County to shut the water off until it can be fixed.

The boil water advisory is still currently in effect, as of 9:30 p.m., and will remain in effect until further notice, once the water is fully restored. Those affected are advised to share the advisory with those who may not receive IRIS alerts sent via phone.

In the case the water is not functioning at normal capacity by then, Heights City Hall will be offering water for drinking and flushing at 8 a.m., December 26, but no later than 8:30 a.m. They recommend bringing as many jugs that people can fill up with water.

To prevent pipes from freeze, City Hall recommends keeping doors open to any sinks through out your home. This will allow heat from your home to warm up the pipes.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
The "Grinch" was taken into custody by the Advance Police Department.
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland the last few days, the Kentucky...
KYTC preparing for Monday snow
Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are slowing down their snow-fighting efforts,...
KYTC crews finishing efforts on fighting the snow
Residents throughout the Heartland shared their favorite spots in responses to our Facebook...
Heartland residents share their favorite Christmas lights displays