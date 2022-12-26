Pemiscot County under boil water advisory

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Pemiscot County is under a boil water advisory after the winter weather has led to multiple water leaks, such as in Hayti, Mo.

In the morning of Christmas Day, the county was put into a boil water advisory. According to the Hayti Heights City Hall Facebook page, the cause was due to extremely low temperatures causing Pemiscot County to shut the water off until it can be fixed.

The boil water advisory is still currently in effect, as of 9:30 p.m., and will remain in effect until further notice, once the water is fully restored. Those affected are advised to share the advisory with those who may not receive IRIS alerts sent via phone.

In the case the water is not functioning at normal capacity by then, Heights City Hall will be offering water for drinking and flushing at 8 a.m., December 26, but no later than 8:30 a.m. They recommend bringing as many jugs that people can fill up with water.

To prevent pipes from freeze, City Hall recommends keeping doors open to any sinks through out your home. This will allow heat from your home to warm up the pipes.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.