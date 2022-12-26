Heartland Votes

Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening

John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor during a fight on Christmas evening.(Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating a shooting Christmas evening which left a man dead.

Police said officers were called at 6:46 p.m. to an office building on the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive to a report of someone shot.

This is on Paducah’s north side.

When they arrived, officers said there was evidence there had been a fight.

Two men were injured.

Police said one of the injured men, 50-year-old Bobby Tabor, of Paducah, had been shot and was rushed to a a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The second man, 43-year-old John Sommerfield, was also taken to a Paducah hospital for injuries he received in the fight.

After he was treated, Sommerfield was taken to the Paducah Police Department for questioning and was arrested.

According to detectives, Tabor and Sommerfield got into a fight and Sommerfield allegedly shot Tabor.

Sommerfield was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on murder and providing two teenagers with alcohol charges.

Police said the two men had been drinking alcohol, along with two teens who were present.

