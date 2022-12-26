Multi-vehicle crash blocks road near Lyon-Caldwell County Line

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North of Eddyville in Lyon County on Monday morning, December 26.

This is near the Beck Road intersection, which is close to a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the closure is expected to last approximately two hours or until 1:45 p.m.

No other details about the crash has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.