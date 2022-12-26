Light snow early this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Another round of light snow will move through the area early this evening followed by colder air behind a front. Many areas will pick up a dusting to half an inch or so. The main impact will be black ice that will likely form on roads after midnight and could be a factor on your morning commute. Lows by morning will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Tuesday will be sunny and cold once again. Highs will range from near 30 far north to the middle 30s south. A big warm up will move into the are later this week. A few areas will approach 60 degrees by Thursday.

