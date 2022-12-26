KYTC preparing for Monday snow

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland the last few days, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are getting ready for another hit of winter weather.

Tomorrow, on December 26, an overnight system will drop an inch or more of additional snow on parts of Kentucky. The KYTC District 1 Snow & Ice Team will be watching conditions in the early morning hours, ready to highway crews as needed.

Thanks to the salting during the storm starting on December 22, most areas on the highways still have a coating of salt that will act as pre-treatment for the upcoming system.

Crews are said to start in before dawn to spot-treat bridges and overpasses. Due to the cold temperatures, the snow should be ideal for plowing should there be a significant accumulation.

The National Weather Service indicates most of the snow is likely to fall between about 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. with ongoing flurries possible through the day.

