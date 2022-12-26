Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage.

Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning for the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.

“I stood in line for 40 minutes trying to get ahold of somebody last night. The line wasn’t moving so I just said, ‘forget it we’ll try this morning.’ I’ve already been in line for two hours this morning and I still probably have a couple of hours just to talk to somebody to try to get on a flight. I already see that my destination, Columbus, they’ve already canceled two flights this morning so I don’t even know when I’m getting home,” said traveler Anthony Oglesby, who was at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport.

St. Louis resident Bill Bell had his Southwest flight to Phoenix canceled on Friday. Bell was re-booked for a flight on Monday and spent hours in line at the ticket counter after that flight was also canceled.

“We came back today and just as we got to the airport, they canceled our flight,” Bell says. “We went down to get our baggage. They won’t release our baggage. They’re gonna send it to Phoenix and then send it back and we can come back to the airport to pick it up.”

The issue travelers tell News 4 is that flights are continuing to get canceled, leaving visitors like Oglesby stranded in St. Louis, while also being unable to change their flights online.

Oglesby spent 45 minutes waiting in line Sunday night after his flight to Columbus was canceled before leaving Lambert and coming back Monday morning. On Monday morning, he spent hours waiting in line again.

Oglesby missed work on Monday and says he can’t miss another. If Southwest doesn’t have another flight to Columbus, he plans to drive back to Ohio.

“At this point, I will probably just try to pick up my bags in Columbus,” Oglesby says. “There’s nothing critical in there.”

Meanwhile, people at the airport waited in a separate line to try to get back the bags they had already checked. The line for baggage claim also had people like Mark Stuckey waiting for hours.

“You register to tell them that your flight was canceled but I don’t get it,” Stuckey says. “They should know that. Then after you do that, all the luggage is backed up. It seems very inefficient. I don’t understand why somebody can’t let people walk back there, find their luggage, check their ID and check their tag.”

Stuckey’s family of eight was supposed to travel to Florida but after that flight was canceled, they’re desperate to get their nine bags back.

“We thought about even possibly trying to drive because we’re gonna be there for a week but unable to drive because we don’t have any luggage,” Stuckey says. “We’re just kind of stuck. It kind of ruined our whole Christmas vacation.”

@SouthwestAir Flight 1824 from Nashville to Burbank was canceled due to Elliot and we haven’t received any rebooking! The kids’ daddy has already missed Christmas now and his luggage is lost with medication in it! Customer Service line busy. Help! — Grey DeLisle (@GreyDeLisle) December 26, 2022

We’re seeing very long lines at Terminal 2 at the airport. Someone tells me he’s been waiting two hours in line to try to get home after his flight was cancelled. @KMOV is working to get answers from Southwest on the delays, cancellations and lost baggage complaints pic.twitter.com/2lEmYQnLh9 — Shoshana Stahl (@shoshana_stahl) December 26, 2022

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines sent the following statement:

While I don’t have figures from specific airports where we operate, we are still experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of Winter Storm Elliott’s lingering effects on the totality of our operation. With the weather now considerably more favorable, we continue work to stabilize and improve our operation.

We are re-accommodating as many Customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted. Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire. Information for Customers with lost baggage is here: https://www.southwest.com/help/baggage/lost-damaged-baggage . Customers can also speak with a representative at the baggage service office in an airport where we operate or contact Southwest customer service.

