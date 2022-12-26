First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A weak clipper system will be moving through from NW to SE today, with a couple periods of mostly snow. The ‘heaviest’ snow period will be early this morning, with an inch or two of slippery accumulation possible, blown around a bit by southwest winds. After a break during the middle of the day, another band or two of snow will move in from the northwest by late afternoon and evening, but with little additional accumulation expected with the upper low. This snow may actually be mixed with light rain in some areas as temps rise to a bit above freezing, especially in southern counties. Otherwise it will be cloudy and chilly today with highs of about 30 to 35. Northwest winds behind a cold front will push colder air back in overnight…..with daybreak lows Tuesday morning in the teens to low 30s.

Another pattern flip will develop this week, with much warmer (and eventually wetter) southwest flow developing. Temps will warm gradually Tuesday through Thursday….and by Friday and Saturday we’ll have periods of rain as well. By late week lows will be near 50 with highs near 60. Currently it looks as though NYE will be partly cloudy, cool and dry with temps Saturday night/Sunday morning in the 40s.

