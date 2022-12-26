Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Snowy Monday morning...plus....a warmer pattern ahead!
Mostly light snow is moving through the Heartland from west to east this morning.
Mostly light snow is moving through the Heartland from west to east this morning.(Source: KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak clipper system will be moving through from NW to SE today, with a couple periods of mostly snow.  The ‘heaviest’  snow period will be early this morning, with an inch or two of slippery accumulation possible, blown around a bit by southwest winds.  After a break during the middle of the day,  another band or two of snow will move in from the northwest by late afternoon and evening,  but with little additional accumulation expected with the upper low.  This snow may actually be mixed with light rain in some areas as temps rise to a bit above freezing, especially in southern counties.    Otherwise it will be cloudy and chilly today with highs of about 30 to 35.   Northwest winds behind a cold front will push colder air back in overnight…..with daybreak lows Tuesday morning in the teens to low 30s.

Another pattern flip will develop this week, with much warmer (and eventually wetter) southwest flow developing.  Temps will warm gradually Tuesday through Thursday….and by Friday and Saturday we’ll have periods of rain as well.  By late week lows will be near 50 with highs near 60.  Currently it looks as though NYE will be partly cloudy, cool and dry with temps Saturday night/Sunday morning in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland the last few days, the Kentucky...
KYTC preparing for Monday snow
The "Grinch" was taken into custody by the Advance Police Department.
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/25/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/25/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Merry Christmas Heartland. Light snow likely Late tonight early Monday.
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/24/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/24/2022
Winds will increase through the day, blowing the clouds that have been hanging in the east of...
First Alert: Temps to stay below freezing for sunny, clear Christmas Eve