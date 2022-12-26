First Alert: Light snow showers

(KFVS) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and parts of southeast Missouri until 12 p.m.

Accumulating snow of up to 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Slick spots are also possible when traveling.

Snow plows were out overnight to treat roadways.

After a slight break from snow showers, another band or two of snow will move into the Heartland by late afternoon and evening.

Little additional accumulation is expected.

Snow could also be mixed with light snow as temps start to rise a bit above freezing.

This afternoon will be chilly but a bit warmer with highs ranging from 30 to 35 degrees.

Northwest winds behind a cold front will push colder air back in overnight.

Lows Tuesday morning will be in the teens to low 30s.

A warm-up arrives Wednesday, but so do rain chances.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Wednesday.

Temps will reach the 60s on Thursday and stay in the mid to upper 50s through the weekend.

It will also be soggy with rain chances Thursday through Saturday.

Currently, New Year’s Eve night looks partly cloudy, cool and dry.

