Heartland Votes

First Alert: Light snow showers

Mostly light snow is moving through the Heartland from west to east this morning.
Mostly light snow is moving through the Heartland from west to east this morning.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and parts of southeast Missouri until 12 p.m.

Accumulating snow of up to 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Slick spots are also possible when traveling.

Snow plows were out overnight to treat roadways.

After a slight break from snow showers, another band or two of snow will move into the Heartland by late afternoon and evening.

Little additional accumulation is expected.

Snow could also be mixed with light snow as temps start to rise a bit above freezing.

This afternoon will be chilly but a bit warmer with highs ranging from 30 to 35 degrees.

Northwest winds behind a cold front will push colder air back in overnight.

Lows Tuesday morning will be in the teens to low 30s.

A warm-up arrives Wednesday, but so do rain chances.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Wednesday.

Temps will reach the 60s on Thursday and stay in the mid to upper 50s through the weekend.

It will also be soggy with rain chances Thursday through Saturday.

Currently, New Year’s Eve night looks partly cloudy, cool and dry.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland the last few days, the Kentucky...
KYTC preparing for Monday snow
The "Grinch" was taken into custody by the Advance Police Department.
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert

Latest News

Mostly light snow is moving through the Heartland from west to east this morning.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Merry Christmas Heartland. Light snow likely Late tonight early Monday.
Winds will increase through the day, blowing the clouds that have been hanging in the east of...
First Alert: Temps to stay below freezing for sunny, clear Christmas Eve
First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather.
First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather