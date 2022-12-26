Pipes burst at Legends Cape Girardeau apartments

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pipes burst at Legends Cape Girardeau and required some residents to briefly evacuate to building.

Battalion Chief Brad Dillow with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department says all the water has been in the hallways, and, as the fire department knows, there has been no damage to the apartments.

A few residents were evacuated for a short period of time till they could verify it was a sprinkler leak. Then they got residents back inside quickly.

Crews have had issues five of the six buildings since this morning.

They are expecting damage to the waterflow.

It’s not clear yet what it’ll cost for the repairs, but they will have to rip into to the building to work on the pipes.

The buildings are on fire watch, since the sprinkler system is off at this time.

Dillow says they have been to the location multiple times.

He says though it is something that potentially could have been prevented, it is something fairly typical during the extreme cold, and several other businesses throughout town have had this problem.

