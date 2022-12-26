Heartland Votes

Bloomfield boys basketball tournament postponed to Tuesday

By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
B, Mo. (KFVS) - The kick-off of the 66th Annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament is being delayed.

According to Bloomfield High School Principal Jason Karnes, the basketball tournament has been postponed until Tuesday, December 27 because of inclement weather and road conditions.

Additional snow fell Monday morning on top of what was left over from last Thursday’s snowy mess.

More snow is also likely Monday afternoon and evening.

Principal Karnes said the basketball tournament will resume as scheduled on Tuesday and run through Friday.

