3 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two woman and a man were arrested in Scott City on Christmas in connection with a drug investigation.

Amanda Birdwell, Taylor Pierce and Amanda Leimbach were arrested on first degree drug trafficking charges. Birdwell and Pierce are also facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

Amanda Birdwell (left), Taylor Pierce (middle) and Amanda Leimbach (right) were arrested in Scott City on first degree drug trafficking charges. (Source: Scott City Police Department)

All three are being held in the Scott City Jail without bond.

According to Scott City Police, officers arrested Birdwell, Pierce and Leimbach at the Casey’s General Store during an undercover drug investigation.

Police said they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, along with fentanyl and prescription medications, in connection with the drug bust.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.