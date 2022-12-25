Heartland Votes

Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he was lodged.(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars.

On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Brelsford was in possession of a quantity of meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he was lodged.

