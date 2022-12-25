Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars.

On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Brelsford was in possession of a quantity of meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he was lodged.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.