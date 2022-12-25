Heartland Votes

MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather

MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.

Cold air and air temperatures will contribute to snow accumulating on roads.

Bob Becker, MoDOT’s district maintenance engineer, stated that “MoDOT road crews will begin working Sunday night treating the main highways and roads.”

He also stated, “We are encouraging motorists to stay off the roads to ensure workers can clear them and keep them clear.  Crews will continue working until all MoDOT maintained highways and roads have been cleared.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland the last few days, the Kentucky...
KYTC preparing for Monday snow
The "Grinch" was taken into custody by the Advance Police Department.
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Hidden Valley now open for the season
Hidden Valley now open for the season
Two cities in Pemiscot County are under a boil water advisory after the winter weather has led...
Hayti & Hayti Heights under boil water advisory
After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland the last few days, the Kentucky...
KYTC preparing for Monday snow
Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest