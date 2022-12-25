Heartland Votes

Merry Christmas Heartland. Light snow likely Late tonight early Monday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Merry Christmas Heartland. We woke up to a White Christmas with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. We will see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 20s north to near 30 south.

For this evening we will start off with clear skies and cold temperatures. Readings will fall quickly into the teens and lower 20s. Clouds will begin to increase late and this will cause temperatures to slowly rise. After midnight light snow will begin to move into our northwestern counties. This snow will spread southeast across the majority of the Heartland by morning. Most areas will pick up around an inch of snow with a few areas approaching two inches. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 20s by morning.

Monday will start off cloudy with scattered light snow showers. we will remain mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible during the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs ranging in the lower to middle 30s north and middle to upper 30s south.

