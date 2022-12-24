Heartland Votes

Missouri Tigers loses Gasparilla Bowl to Wake Forest

The Missouri Tigers we’re looking for their first Bowl win in eight years on December 23, but fell short 27-17 to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fl.(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TAMPA, Fl. (KFVS) - The Missouri Tigers we’re looking for their first Bowl win in eight years on December 23, but fell short 27-17 to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fl.

Mizzou trailed 14-10 at halftime before taking a 17-14 lead in the third quarter, but Wake Forest outscored the Tigers 13-0 the rest of the way to claim the victory.

Jackson native and Missouri starting center Connor Tollison left the game in 2nd quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Mizzou ends the season with a 6-7 record and Wake Forest finished up with 8-5.

