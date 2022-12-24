KYTC crews finishing efforts on fighting the snow

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are slowing down their snow-fighting efforts, with most crews heading home around 4 p.m., today, December 24.

Crews have battled 35 mph winds with temperatures in the single digits and a wind chill of -30 to improve driving conditions for the Holiday Season.

All District 1 crews will make a final pass spreading salt on “C” Snow Routes before halting work for the day. The extreme cold has limited the impact of salt and other ice-fighting chemicals. Temperatures that were near 20 degrees today with constant sunshine helped to activate the salt and generate some melting.

“A” Snow Priority Routes, such as interstates, and other 4-lanes, are about 95% cleared. Crews have made several passes along “B” and “C” Snow Priority Routes, today. “B” Snow Routes are about 70 to 90% cleared, with “C” Routes reported as 45 to 75% cleared.

Motorists are advised to continue to use appropriate caution, particularly on “C” Routes where some slick spots may remain. Due to the low tonight of 7 degrees, some re-freezing is likely.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and put the following driving tips to use:

Alter travel plans to avoid driving during the peak of weather activity.

Drive with a full tank of gas and pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.

Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and tread, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.

When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.

Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays.

Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating.

