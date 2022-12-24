Heartland Votes

Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department

The "Grinch" was taken into custody by the Advance Police Department.
The "Grinch" was taken into custody by the Advance Police Department.(Advance Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page.

The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents.

“We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking the street with a bag of presents that he stole.”

We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents. We saw the Grinch walking the street with a bag of presents that he stole. So we stole him and saved Christmas.

Posted by Advance Police Department on Friday, December 23, 2022

