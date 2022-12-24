Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page.
The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents.
“We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking the street with a bag of presents that he stole.”
