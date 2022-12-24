Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page.

The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents.

“We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking the street with a bag of presents that he stole.”

We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents. We saw the Grinch walking the street with a bag of presents that he stole. So we stole him and saved Christmas. Posted by Advance Police Department on Friday, December 23, 2022

