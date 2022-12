CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Wondering where you can catch some light displays this Christmas Eve?

Residents throughout the Heartland shared their favorite spots in responses to our Facebook page.

Click the link and check out what others have to say.

What is your favorite public Christmas lights display in the Heartland? Posted by KFVS-TV on Saturday, December 24, 2022

Did your favorite spot make the list?

If not, add it!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.