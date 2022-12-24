First Alert: Temps to stay below freezing for sunny, clear Christmas Eve

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Conditions are mostly dry and clear throughout the Heartland on Saturday morning.

Meghan Smith says winds will increase through the day, blowing the clouds that have been hanging in the east of the Heartland to the south.

Christmas Day is expected to stay mostly clear though chilly.

Temperatures will remain below freezing Sunday.

Snow will be entering the Heartland again early Monday morning shortly after midnight.

Clouds will hang in the Heartland Monday, keeping it overcast throughout the day.

