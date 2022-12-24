Heartland Votes

Christmas Day meal at Clippard Elementary

Some people aren’t able to celebrate Christmas the same way as others. To help those who need a...
Some people aren’t able to celebrate Christmas the same way as others. To help those who need a Christmas lunch, Clippard Elementary is offering a free meal.(WRDW)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some people aren’t able to celebrate Christmas the same way as others. To help those who need a Christmas lunch, Clippard Elementary is offering a free meal.

On Christmas Day this Sunday, Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Mo., will be hosting a free event. Taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., they will be offering food, activities for children, toys, and music.

Children will also be able to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Everything included is free. Food will be provided by Century Casino.

For any questions, call (573) 986-8922

