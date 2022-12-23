Winter conditions in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While some of it is dying down, snowy weather continues in some of the Heartland. In Cape Girardeau, the Director of Public Works is wanting everyone to stay safe.

Stan Polivick warns that while salt is being used, even that has it’s limits when battling off icy conditions.

“It’s going to be so cold tonight that the salt is only going to work for a short time, and once we get down below fifteen degrees the salt pretty much quits, tomorrow when the sun comes up, which is forecasted to happen, thank goodness, the radiant heat from the pavement will pick that up,” Polivick said.

Polivick further explained that the salt in the street currently is all they can do with the frigid temps.

“Tomorrow the salt will already be in place to work it best it can. We’ll get salt on all the streets tonight, and then we’ll be finished because there’s not that much we can do in those temperatures,” Polivick said.

As weather conditions continue, he asks everyone to stay safe and stay off the roads.

