Heartland Votes

Winter conditions in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Stan Polivick, the Director of Public Works in Cape Girardeau, warns that while salt is being...
Stan Polivick, the Director of Public Works in Cape Girardeau, warns that while salt is being used, even that has it’s limits when battling off icy conditions.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While some of it is dying down, snowy weather continues in some of the Heartland. In Cape Girardeau, the Director of Public Works is wanting everyone to stay safe.

Stan Polivick warns that while salt is being used, even that has it’s limits when battling off icy conditions.

“It’s going to be so cold tonight that the salt is only going to work for a short time, and once we get down below fifteen degrees the salt pretty much quits, tomorrow when the sun comes up, which is forecasted to happen, thank goodness, the radiant heat from the pavement will pick that up,” Polivick said.

Polivick further explained that the salt in the street currently is all they can do with the frigid temps.

“Tomorrow the salt will already be in place to work it best it can. We’ll get salt on all the streets tonight, and then we’ll be finished because there’s not that much we can do in those temperatures,” Polivick said.

As weather conditions continue, he asks everyone to stay safe and stay off the roads.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the Heartland is under a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Warning.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
A 2-vehicle accident on I-55 has left 3 people injured and one person dead.
Fatal accident on I-55 Southbound
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively working due to the winter weather that is...
Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to almost 300 calls for service during winter weather storm

Latest News

Firefighters in Pinckneyville, Ill. have been fighting a fire in the freezing cold for several...
Antique store burned down in Pinckneyville, Ill.
As the weather starts to calm down tonight, you may be wondering what the city of Cape will be...
Missouri Winter weather latest
A Cape Girardeau kindergarten teacher finds a special way to honor one of her students, and...
Turning heartache into comfort
We're following a story out of Pinckneyville, Ill., where officials have been fighting at fire...
Fire in Pinckneyville, Ill.