Heartland Votes

US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, runs www.noradsanta.org, which tracks Santa on his Christmas Eve journey. (Source: Associated Press/DOD)
By TERRY CHEA
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the " bomb cyclone " hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s global travels.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America.

But the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app.

It's a cold mess. (Source: CNN/POOL/WLUC/WANF/KMGH/KARE/WFAA/KFYR/CODY CHITWOOD/JOSEPH FRASCATI/KTXS/WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL)

The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa’s location and delivery schedule.

Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not affected Santa’s busy delivery schedule and he doesn’t expect any impact this weekend.

The freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall that’s disrupting holiday travel in the U.S. shouldn’t be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole, Nahom said.

“I think Santa will be right at home with the Arctic weather that’s hitting into the lower 48,” Nahom said.

NORAD’s holiday tradition began in 1955 after a kid mistakenly called a Colorado military command asking to speak to Santa. More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls, and the tradition took hold.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.
Dangerously cold wind chills and slick travel conditions continue into tonight.
First Alert: Dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
Firefighters say a fire at an Ameren substation caused the power outages to residents on the...
Power outage continues in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line
Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an...
Check road conditions in the Heartland
The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the...
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack...
Bidens visit patients at Children’s National Hospital
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Ameren Missouri hopes to get all of Cape back up and running by 6:00 PM
Ameren working to restore power in Cape Girardeau
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
1 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say