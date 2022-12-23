Heartland Votes

‘Sent an angel’: 8-year-old suffers severe burns in house fire; family grateful he is still alive

A Georgia family says 8-year-old Levi Burkett continues to recover after a house fire could have turned deadly. (Source: WALB)
By WALB staff, Anthony Bordanaro and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - An 8-year-old Georgia boy is currently hospitalized while he recovers from burns suffered in a house fire.

WALB reports the fire happened on Wednesday morning at a home in Colquitt County.

Officials said a person passing by noticed smoke coming from the property and helped get the family out to safety, including 8-year-old Levi Burkett.

“I am very thankful that he [Levi] is still alive because he was unconscious when he was pulled out of the bedroom. It’s like he was sent an angel,” said Jessica Buckner Burkett, Levi’s mother.

Levi has since been in a hospital in Augusta with second- and third-degree burns, but he is expected to survive.

On Thursday, the family said Levi underwent surgery for burns on his hands, back and stomach. The boy has been taken off breathing tubes but has another surgery scheduled for next week.

Tyler Maples, a volunteer fire chief in Doerun, said the fire could’ve been much worse if crews arrived just minutes later.

“We are extremely happy with the people that showed up in minutes,” Maples said.

The family said Levi was likely wrapped up in the blanket at the foot of the bed when the fire started. The 8-year-old was reportedly home with three other family members, including a baby. They were also able to escape.

Maples said that the fire likely started from a space heater.

“They need as much help as possible. The home is unlivable,” Maples said.

The family has been relocated to a rental property, but Christmas will not be the same. They said their presents were also burned in the fire.

“As we celebrate Christmas with our families, let’s remember this family. Let’s do what we can to make this Christmas the best Christmas he [Levi] has ever had,” Maples said.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said it will help give the children presents this year.

Austin Singletary, the homeowner, said he is using his work to help collect clothes for his daughter, Levi, and other family members who are now without clothes.

“There were so many people trying to help. We are very blessed to have a great community with all the people reaching out to us,” Jessica Buckner Burkett said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for assistance while Levi continues his recovery.

