Heartland Votes

Senator Roy Blunt highlights Mo. priority in Government funding bill

Roy Blunt announced numerous Missouri priorities he championed that were included in a...
Roy Blunt announced numerous Missouri priorities he championed that were included in a government funding bill passed by the senate.(ky3)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MISSOURI. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Mo. announced numerous Missouri priorities he championed that were included in a government funding bill passed by the senate.

In southeast Missouri specifically, he announced two plans. Funding for the Health Sciences building at SEMO, and funding for the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and Education center.

At SEMO, the $10M funding will be used for facilities and equipment at the health sciences building. At the FDREE, the $1.425M funding will be used for additional space, along with instrumentation and software, to provide rapid analysis of crops that are geographically specific to Mo.

To see funding for more areas of Missouri, you can view the full release here.

