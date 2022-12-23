Purchase Pkwy. near 18mm in Graves Co. down to 1 lane after crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Purchase Parkway is down to one lane near the 18 mile marker after a crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is along the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway between Wingo and Mayfield.

They said a couple of semi trucks skidded off the road in this area.

KYTC said a wrecker is on site.

Southbound traffic will be blocked intermittently to allow the trucks to be recovered.

The estimated duration is about two hours.

According to KYTC, southbound drivers who want to avoid delays should consider traveling U.S. 45 between Mayfield and Wingo.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.